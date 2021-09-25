Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.49 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.56) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £971.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.