Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.49 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.56) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £971.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.
About Supermarket Income REIT
