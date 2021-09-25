SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $448.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00386302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.01027259 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,604,003 coins and its circulating supply is 119,883,882 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.