Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,199 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.