Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,835.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $994,430.96 and approximately $49,835.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

