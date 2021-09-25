Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 539,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,933. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.