Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

