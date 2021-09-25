The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The AES by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,624,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,565 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

