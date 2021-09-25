The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,161,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after purchasing an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 912,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

BNS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 912,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,818. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

