The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

