The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Sep 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

MCS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,234. The company has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

