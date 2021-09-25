The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $96,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. 5,008,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

