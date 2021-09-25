The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.75.

SHW traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $291.80. The company had a trading volume of 746,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.73. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

