TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.