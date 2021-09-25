Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.74

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 26,457 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

