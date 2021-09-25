Tranchess Price Tops $2.87 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $64.23 million and $9.39 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,508.43 or 1.00016779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001506 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.00574838 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,356,342 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

