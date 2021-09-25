TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.12. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 198,903 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

