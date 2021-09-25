Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

TCNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.10. 381,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

