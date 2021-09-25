Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $44.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.