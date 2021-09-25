TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,171,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,716,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPS opened at $9.78 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.