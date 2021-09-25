UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.27 ($94.43).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €63.79 ($75.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.88. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

