Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.13 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

