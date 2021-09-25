United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

USM stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

