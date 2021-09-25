Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 2,618,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.