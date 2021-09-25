Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by 58.2% over the last three years.

Shares of MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $352.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

