Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Truist

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $308.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $352.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average of $311.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

