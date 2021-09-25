Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.601 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of VNQI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

