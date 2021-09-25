Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $229.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

