Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 958.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 666,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 603,600 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 12,663,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,322,855. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

