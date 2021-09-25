Vertcoin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $29.62 million and approximately $221,418.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.24 or 0.06764275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00354411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.27 or 0.01198244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00110692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00555185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00525119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00314432 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,933,897 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.