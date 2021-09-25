VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

