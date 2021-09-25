Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.89 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $146.85 million and $5.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $7.74 or 0.00018113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 148.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

