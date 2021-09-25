Warp Finance Price Reaches $260.99 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.22 million and $126,224.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $260.99 or 0.00610399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.