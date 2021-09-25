Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $170.62 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.