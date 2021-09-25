Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 32,602 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

SXT stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

