Wings Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Wings has a market cap of $3.31 million and $416.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

