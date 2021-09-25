WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

