Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,776 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 231,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

