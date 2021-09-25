Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

WRDLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 61,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Worldline has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

