Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.