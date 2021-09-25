Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,422,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $362,303,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

BA opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

