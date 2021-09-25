Xponance Inc. Sells 10,730 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

CDW stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $109.67 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

