Xponance Inc. Sells 24,331 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.