Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $36.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

YELP traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,706. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

