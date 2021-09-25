Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 276,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

