Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 18,190,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,387. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

