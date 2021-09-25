Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $284.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. 228,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

