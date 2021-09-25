Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $199.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

