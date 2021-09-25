Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

