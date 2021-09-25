Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 796,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.