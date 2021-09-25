Zacks: Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

